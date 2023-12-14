Links Golf Club invests in Kubota

The installation of a fleet package by George Browns at Links Golf Club in Cambridgeshire is proof positive that it’s sometimes about who you know, not always what you know! Taking delivery of a fairway mower and brace of Baroness greens mowers, together with a L-1452 and G-261 from Kubota marks a first for the Newmarket-based course, with head greenkeeper Simon Corrigan citing that it was the outstanding service and support received from the George Browns area sales manager that helped to seal the deal.

Simon has overseen the maintenance of the 18-hole heathland course for the last five years and is currently supported by a team of five and a vast array of equipment and implements. “Historically we’ve been quite loyal to certain brands and, like most clubs, we’ll hold onto them for a good number of years” he explains.

“We had a visit from Will Montgomerie of George Browns approximately 18 months ago and it was at a time where I was looking at new machines and open to trying different makes and models.”

“Right from the start of the process, George Browns were proactive in working with me to find solutions that would work on our site. They brought lots of equipment in for us to try meaning that, by the time we made our decision, we could be confident that we’d thoroughly explored all of the options.”

Simon continues: “The package was competitively priced and delivery times were good which was another big plus.”

Delivered in August 2023 was an LM551 fairway mower and two LM315 triple greens mowers from Baroness, a Kubota L-1452 compact tractor and a G-261LD ride-on mower for quick and effective cut and collect on some of the courses more delicate areas. “I hadn’t used a Baroness mower for about 20 years but as soon as we demonstrated them, we agreed that we liked the cut quality and the user-friendly controls and set-up. In terms of tractors, we have other brands, but felt the Kubota gave us comparable quality at a better price and, at 45hp, will be an incredibly versatile addition to the fleet.”

Simon explains that the service received over the last two years from Will and colleagues at George Browns has been second to none.

“From bringing in all the various demonstrator units, through to answering our many questions before and after delivery, nothing has been too much trouble. We received service and spare parts packages from Baroness to keep the mowers in top-flight condition, while George Browns will continue to work with us on regular servicing on the Kubota products through the ‘Kubota Care’ five-year warranty scheme. It’s been slick and simple. We couldn’t be happier.”