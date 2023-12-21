Reesink Turfcare introduces two Toro machines to the UK

Reesink Turfcare is bringing two Toro machines to the UK for the groundscare market, and both have a power source for the future.

With both machines, Toro has done what it arguably does best and taken a classic machine and made it better.

First up to get this treatment is its world-class out-front rotary mower, the Toro Groundsmaster e3200 which is now available battery-powered. The rugged chassis, commercial-grade mowing deck and intuitive operator controls of the diesel-powered machine that has been popular for 50 years remain but it’s now environmentally friendly with zero-operating emissions.

Up to 17 HyperCell batteries bring all-day power for all-day performance and there need be no worries when it comes to the range of the machine: smart controls optimise power consumption, the InfoCentre clearly shows battery charge status, hours and alerts, and reserve power mode allows the operator to set parameters ensuring enough battery power to return to the recharging station.

Charging is easy, on or off-board. The on-board 3.3kW charger allows for recharging overnight or there’s the option of fast charging by plugging into any standard household outlet, which takes between three to ten hours for a full charge.

Toro’s next new machine brings battery-powered to the customer favourite Workman MDX diesel mid-sized utility vehicle. Battery-powered utility vehicles aren’t new, but it is when that means there is, for the first time, a utility vehicle with enough power for the tougher groundscare jobs.

Charging is done by connecting to any standard 240-volt power outlet, and as standard is an automotive-grade rack-and-pinion steering system for more control.

Jon Cole, turfcare divisional business manager at Reesink, says: “These latest launches represent Toro’s investment in research and development of tried-and-tested electrified equipment. Toro now has an electric or hybrid mower and electric utility vehicle for all aspects of turfcare maintenance, making Reesink UK the ideal partner for businesses looking to reduce their carbon impact.”

Both machines debuted at SALTEX 2023 alongside an array of customer favourites in groundsmowers and a selection of irrigation and water aeration solutions from Toro Irrigation and Otterbine.