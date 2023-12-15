The biggest golf betting events in Ireland

While golf might not have the pull of the football or even the rugby, its place in annual Irish betting events is still extremely important. The year in Ireland sees many big golf events that are a great chance to put a few bets down, and in the modern market there are more ways to bet on golfing than ever before. Today, we’re going to break down some of the biggest events in Irish golf for the bettors, so let’s dive into it.

Irish Open

No doubt the biggest golfing event of the year is the Irish Open. This tournament first opened in 1927 and barring a period of about twenty years in the middle of the last century, has been played continuously since then. This tournament showcases the best of Irish golfing talent and is a favourite of betting sites in Ireland and punters alike, being a great opportunity to open up the markets for betting. The majority of the leading bookmakers, certainly those based in Ireland, offer a variety of markets for betting on the Irish Open as well as great promotions for those looking to bet on it.

With a prize pool in the millions of euros, it’s easy to see that this event is a prestigious one. There’s money to be made in betting on the historical Irish Open, whether you’re a seasoned golf betting veteran or you’re just thinking about getting started.

Irish PGA Championships

The PGA Championship is not quite as big an event as the Open, despite being older—it was first held all the way back in 1907. This makes it not only the oldest continuous golfing tournament in Ireland, but among the oldest in the world. Some of the biggest names in Irish golf compete in the event which is held annually, and so it’s another great event to bet on in Irish golf. You’ll find a variety of markets to bet on for the event, and this is a great event to get to grips with betting on golf in the first place.

If you were looking for just a couple of the biggest Irish golfing events to bet on, then you could do a lot worse than to focus your energy on the Irish Open and the PGA Championships.

Legends Tour

The Legends Tour is held all over Europe, and the Irish event has been a particular pull and very popular with bettors. This unusual event gives amateurs a chance to compete alongside former winners of major championships, and it’s another great betting event on Ireland’s annual calendar. The course at Seapoint, where the event is held, can be challenging to both new and veteran players alike, making the event an extremely interesting one to watch. Keeping an eye on the betting markets available for this event is a great way to bet on the golf in Ireland. Again, it’s not as big as some of the other events, but it’s still a great chance to make a few bets.

Men’s Championships, Golf Ireland

The Men’s Championships of Golf Ireland hosts a wide variety of golfing events across Ireland and this is another great opportunity for betting on the golf. The West of Ireland Men’s Open, for instance, is a big pull for many bookmakers and there are often great chances to bet on this event. Even the smaller tournaments and events of the Men’s Championships offer a great chance for a bet and though you might need to go on the hunt for the betting opportunities more so than you might with the other events, the chances are definitely there nonetheless.

Events cover virtually all major areas of Ireland and you’re certain to be able to find a good deal somewhere for your betting needs.

KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Finally, the Women’s Open. This is another great event showcasing some of Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, and it’s as entertaining and nail-biting as even the biggest moments of the Irish Open. Again, you might have to go looking a bit more than you would with other events, but there are definitely betting markets open out there that you’ll be able to find. If anything, the more niche nature of this particular event might work to your advantage if you have even a passing knowledge of the event and the competitors.

Golf may not be the most traditionally popular betting market, but that’s certainly not for a lack of opportunities. The Irish yearly roster for golfing events is packed, and the bookmakers have risen to meet the demand for markets on it. There are lots of ways to bet on the Irish golf whether you want to make a simple wager on the winner or on the more specific details of a given tournament.