Toro can aid a golf club’s winter servicing plan

Winter servicing, it’s a job that’s got to be done, and there are a few simple guidelines to aid the process: choose Toro genuine parts for an improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

When it comes to choosing machinery parts, TCO, the data driven perspective for determining the economic value of the investment, stands up for parts just as much as when choosing a machine.

Getting the very best TCO and return on investment when it comes to parts is simple: buy genuine. Performance (productivity), reliability (downtime) and durability (longevity for residual value) are all enhanced and guaranteed when the parts are built specifically for the machine.

So just how genuine is genuine? Michael Hampton, parts manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: “It’s the quality of the design and the unparalleled attention to detail that make the difference for Toro machinery. It’s the same with Toro parts.”

The Toro parts Reesink sells for aftermarket service are the same parts used on the production lines to build the original equipment; all manufactured with reliable, high-quality materials to ensure maximum performance with less downtime. As Michael says: “It doesn’t get much more genuine than that.

“They’ve all been tested and retested to make sure they can withstand the daily stress that keeping the course in top condition demands, even in the cold, snowy, frosty, damp or hard conditions of winter.”

Michael continues: “In challenging economic times, it’s natural to look for ways to cut expenses, but substituting for will-fit parts shouldn’t be one of them. That’s one area where the initial savings can often cost more down the road. Genuine Toro parts are designed to help keep equipment running like the day it was bought and stretch that investment further.”