CardsSafe helps golf clubs securely retain customers’ bank and ID cards

With CardsSafe, golf courses can securely retain customers’ bank and ID cards. The wireless technology helps staff to upsell in the clubhouse and protects rental equipment in the pro shop from becoming lost or damaged. As a result, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending and reduce losses.

The CardsSafe units are easy to use and require minimal training.

They are not hardwired and can be placed alongside point-of-sale but can also be portable, giving flexibility across the site. Grant Rumbelow, the food and beverage operations manager at London Golf Club, explains: “We utilise the CardsSafe system in our golf shop and spike bar and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

CardsSafe is trusted by numerous golf clubs and sports grounds nationwide. Long-term customers include Foxhills, Silvermere, London Golf Club and Redlibbets, and the demand is increasing.

Dani, manager at Silvermere Golf, explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any lost components.”

CardsSafe is also very affordable. Each unit contains ten card drawers and costs just £9.95* per unit per month rental. The question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

www.cardssafe.com / 0845 500 1040

* Plus, a sign-up fee of £39.95 (plus VAT) for new customers.