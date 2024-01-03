UK golf clubs are reintroducing joining fees

The boom in golf participation in the last four years has resulted in some golf clubs reintroducing joining fees, a new survey has found.

The research also suggests that waiting lists are on the increase again – and that some golf clubs need to improve their communications with members and visitors.

The Golfshake poll asked around 4,000 members of UK clubs (the majority of whom were full members aged 55 or over) if they paid a joining fee.

Nearly half of responders (47 percent) who joined their club no later than in 2013 said they did, and this dropped dramatically to less than a quarter (23 percent) if they joined between 2013 and 2018. It fell again to 17 percent if they joined between 2018 and 2021.

However, if they joined a golf club since 2021, then the number who had paid a joining fee was back up to nearly one in four (24 percent) again.

Golfshake reports that a surprising number of the comments in response to the survey were from members who are in favour of joining fees.

There was a similar trend with joining a waiting list prior to becoming a member of their club. More than one in five (21 percent) of responders said they did this when they joined their club no later than in 2013, and this slumped to between six and seven percent between 2013 and 2021. However, 12 percent of members of clubs who joined since 2021 say they were first put on a waiting list.

Other results from the survey shows slightly higher satisfaction rates among newer members than older ones – for example, 75 percent of people who have joined their club since 2021 say their subscription fee represents value for money, whereas 70 percent of members who have been at their club for at least ten years say the same. Despite this, 81 percent of long-standing members said they are planning to renew their membership in 2024, compared with 74 percent of members who have recently joined.

Golfshake has also found that 30 percent of existing golf club members were given a subscription fee increase in 2023 – but no communication to explain why.

Nearly one-third of members (32 percent) also say their club never asks them for feedback, and 35 percent of members believe their clubs do not market themselves well to visitors.

However, 90 percent of members said, overall, they do regularly receive communication from their golf club, mostly via email.