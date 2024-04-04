Entries now open for Toro Student Awards

Entries for the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Awards 2024, the industry’s most recognisable and longest standing awards for student greenkeepers, are now open.

One of the key prizes awaiting the winner of the awards is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study at one of the world’s most innovative universities.

There are extraordinary benefits to attending the online course at The University of Massachusetts Winter School for turf managers, says Toro and Reesink Turfcare who between them cover the costs of all the prizes.

“We always knew the prizes for this award needed to carry weight and this one has a century-long legacy behind it,” explains Alastair Rowell, managing director, Reesink Turfcare. “By sending the winner on this course we are investing in the promise they demonstrated in the awards process.

“The nine-week course brings significant benefit to the winner and the club they work at. They will learn to convey concepts that are essential to producing and maintaining high performance turf, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship, input reduction, efficiency and fiscal responsibility.”

It’s easy to see how this is one of the biggest prizes available in the industry: the course fees alone amount to almost $3,000 including tuition and all course materials; an all-expenses paid trip to America to visit the Toro headquarters, research and development facilities and manufacturing plant, plus a one-week work placement at a golf club at home or abroad.

James Gaskell, winner of the 2022 award who has recently completed the course, says: “It is a great learning tool to advance your knowledge and it always stands out on a CV. It has been the most insightful and enjoyable learning experience.”

The finals for the 2024 event will be held at Oulton Hall in Leeds. Apply online at bigga.org.uk/education. All applications need to be endorsed by your college tutor / assessor or employer.

Closing date for entries is Friday, April 12, 2024.