Forthview Golf Range sees 600% increase in five years

Forthview Golf Range in Falkirk has said it has experienced a colossal 600 percent growth since the implementation of Toptracer technology five years ago.

Toptracer, the number one range technology in golf, was initially installed at Forthview Golf Range in 2019, and the technology was an instant success – elevating the range’s customer experience and enabling Forthview to undergo a remarkable transformation into a technologically-charged, connected venue for golfers of all abilities.

Stewart Craig, owner of Forthview Golf Range, commenting on the venue’s transformation, said: “We were in a position four-and-a-half years ago where we were thinking that we aren’t sure we can afford to install Toptracer – here we are four-and-a-half years down the line saying we can’t afford not to do it.”

While 2020 brought challenges in all industries, Forthview saw its busiest year to date, experiencing a 300 percent increase in turnover just two years after the installation of Toptracer technology. This upward trajectory continued all the way into 2023, and the venue is planning further expansion via an additional 10 range bays in 2024. The Forthview team has also seen huge growth, expanding from just four employees in 2018 up to 25 by Christmas 2023.

One of Toptracer’s many strengths is bringing golfers together – and the technology has facilitated a number of venues in Scotland to run country-wide competitions, thus driving increased participation and additional revenue. These competitions have proven to be immensely popular, allowing users not just to practice, but also to compete without the need to step foot on a golf course.

Forthview, much like many other ranges post-Toptracer installation, has seen its customer demographic diversify heavily. The venue now experiences an almost exact 50/50 split of traditional and non-traditional golfers, and is opening its doors to more and more beginners than ever before.

Moving into 2024, Stewart Craig and the growing team at Forthview have big plans, having renewed their Toptracer contract for another five years on the back of a 600 percent increase in turnover since the technology was introduced at the venue.