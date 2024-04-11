Increase revenue with CardsSafe

The CardsSafe system is a cost-effective technology specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while customers run tabs or hire a product or service.

With CardsSafe, golf courses can safely retain bank and ID cards, allowing staff to up-sell in the clubhouse and protect rental equipment from becoming ‘lost’. As a result, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

Another benefit to the CardsSafe system is that it is easy to use and requires minimal training and installation. The system is not hardwired but portable, giving flexibility across the site. Grant Rumbelow, the Food and Beverage Operations Manager at the London Golf Club, explains; “We utilise the CardsSafe system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

CardsSafe has revolutionised how leisure and hospitality businesses manage their customers’ tabs on or off their premises. It is a significant deterrent for dine and dash, misplacement, and vandalism of golfing equipment. CardsSafe also offers customers security against credit card fraud and ensures that their cards are kept securely and professionally while they enjoy a round of golf.

London Golf Club first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020 to assist with customer golf equipment hires on the site. The club’s catering staff also use CardsSafe to serve golfers food and drinks on the course, helping them increase revenue.

Other UK-wide golf courses that use CardsSafe include Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club, and Redlibbets. Course staff can act quickly should equipment need fixing or replacing because of incidents.

Dani Snow, Manager at Silvermere, explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any damaged or lost components.”

It’s evident that CardsSafe benefits golf courses. Foxhills Country Club first signed up in 2009 and increased its usage in 2011 and 2019 due to positive customer feedback. Redlibbets Golf Club & Country Club joined in 2019, and a year later, it added ten more units for another six of its clubs.

Another benefit to CardsSafe is that it is easy to install and use. It’s wireless, works alongside existing point-of-sale, and only takes minutes to train staff. It’s affordable, too, at just £9.95* + VAT per unit per month rental. Additional units can be added anytime, and complete customer support is offered.

CardsSafe is ideal for golf courses and helps them to increase profits.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the team at 0845 500 1040.

*Plus, new customers have a sign-up fee of £39.95 and £9.50 P&P (plus VAT).