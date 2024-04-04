Meet Your Golf Travel’s product and contracting manager: Tony Roche

Two years ago we profiled Tony Roche, then manager of The Warwickshire, about his job. Today he’s the product and contracting manager at Your Golf Travel. We asked him about his change in career and what his new job entails.

What motivated you to make the transition from golf club manager to the golf travel industry?

The transition was motivated by a deep passion for golf travel, the desire for a new challenge and the opportunity to create memorable experiences for people. As a golf club manager I thoroughly enjoyed creating a welcoming and enjoyable experience for golf enthusiasts. However, over time, I started feeling a strong urge to broaden my horizons and dive into a different field that would allow me to tap into my love for travel and golf.

Golf travel has always been a significant part of my personal life, and I found myself constantly researching and planning trips for myself and friends. The excitement of discovering new destinations, immersing myself in diverse cultures and creating unforgettable memories became a driving force behind my decision to transition to the golf travel industry by joining Your Golf Travel.

As a product and contracting manager for Your Golf Travel, which offers great value golf holidays to over 3,000 stunning golf resorts in the UK, Europe and other exciting destinations throughout the world, I have an incredible opportunity to connect with people within the industry across the UK and Ireland and make a positive impact on travel experiences for our customers. Being able to curate unique and personalised itineraries, recommend hidden gems and ensure seamless travel logistics felt like a natural progression for me.

Additionally, the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the golf travel industry presents continuous learning opportunities. From staying up-to-date with the latest golf club, hotel and resort trends to mastering new technologies and strategies in the office, this transition allows me to challenge myself and grow both personally and professionally.

How did your experience as a golf club manager prepare you for your new role in the travel industry?

As a golf club manager I learned how to listen attentively to the needs of members and guests and ensure their satisfaction. These skills are directly applicable to the golf travel industry, where providing excellent customer service and creating memorable experiences for travellers is paramount.

Managing a golf club also required exceptional organisation, attention to detail and business acumen. From coordinating tee times to overseeing tournaments and events, I developed strong planning and logistics skills. These skills have prepared me for negotiating rates with suppliers and handling complex contracts and being involved in marketing promotions in an efficient and organised manner. As golf club manager I was also involved in managing budgets, forecasting revenue and implementing marketing strategies to attract new members and promote events.

Understanding financial aspects, identifying market trends and developing effective marketing strategies are all vital skills for my current role.

As someone who has spent a significant amount of time in the golf club industry, do you see any potential synergies or opportunities for collaboration between the two industries?

Absolutely, I see numerous potential synergies and opportunities for collaboration. Of course, both industries share a common love and passion for the game of golf.

Golf clubs can collaborate with travel companies to create exclusive golf vacation packages. These packages could include access to premium golf courses, accommodations, transportation and other experiences tailored for golf enthusiasts. By partnering with golf clubs, travel companies can offer unique and appealing golf-centric vacation options to their customers, while golf clubs can attract new visitors and increase their revenue streams.

Golf clubs often host tournaments and events that attract golfers from different regions or countries. By partnering with travel companies, golf clubs can leverage their expertise in organising high-quality tournaments and events, while travel companies can assist in promoting and managing travel arrangements for participants. This collaboration can enhance the overall event experience and attract a larger and more diverse pool of participants.

Golf clubs have extensive knowledge of the local golfing scene, including hidden gems, hotels and must-play courses in their area. By collaborating with travel companies, golf clubs can provide recommendations and insights into different golf courses, helping travel companies create comprehensive itineraries for golf travellers. This collaboration can add value to the itinerary planning process and ensure that golfers have a well-rounded and enjoyable golfing experience.

Golf clubs can offer exclusive travel benefits and perks to their members. These benefits could include discounted rates, priority access to golf courses, special travel packages and more. By collaborating with Your Golf Travel, golf clubs can enhance the overall membership experience and provide added value to their members.

By leveraging the knowledge, facilities and experiences of golf clubs, and combining them with the expertise and resources of the golf travel industry, there is significant potential for a mutually beneficial partnership that enhances the golfing experience for avid golfers and travellers alike.

What advice would you give to others considering a career transition from one golf industry to another, based on your own experience?

Take the time to identify the areas that genuinely excite and motivate you. Explore industries that align with your passions and consider the potential career paths they offer. By pursuing a career in an industry that genuinely interests you, you’ll likely find greater fulfilment and satisfaction in your work.

Before making the switch, conduct thorough research about the industry you are considering. Familiarise yourself with its trends, challenges and potential growth opportunities. This will help you understand the industry landscape, prepare yourself for the transition and identify any additional skills or knowledge you may need to acquire.

Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership are often applicable across various industries. Additionally, highlight any industry-specific skills or experiences that could be valuable in your new career.

Embrace a growth mind-set, be open to continuous learning and adaptability and be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Remember, every career transition is unique, and there will be ups and downs along the way.