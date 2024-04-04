Melanoma Fund launches scheme for golf clubs

As part of the Slip! Slap! Swing! campaign, the Melanoma Fund in launching a sponsored sunboard scheme to get free sunscreen dispensers into 100 golf clubs this year, complimenting educational resources, to benefit the wellbeing of members and greenkeepers.

Each sunboard (600 X 400) contains a sunscreen dispenser, loaded with a 1Lt cartridge of SPF50 Stokoderm sunscreen, and a UV dial to support educational information on how, when and why to apply.

The charity is seeking sponsorship of 100 sunboards in total, in units of 10 boards at £690, which includes a full colour logo within a 200mm x 55mm space at the top of the board, plus delivery.

Say’s Richard Flint at England Golf; “As an official Slip! Slap! Swing! supporter, England Golf is fully behind this project. With golfers twice as likely to get skin cancer than non-golfers, making sunscreen more accessible will help change attitudes and habits around sun protection, to make golf a safer sport for all.”

This exclusive rate is a one-off cost lasting the life of the board, which is around three years.