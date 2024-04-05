Two golf clubs in Bournemouth report shocking vandalism

Two golf clubs in Bournemouth have reported that vandals have attacked parts of their courses.

The Club at Meyrick Park says it was hit by “the worst vandalism yet” after youngsters destroyed parts of its course.

When the story was published on X, the head PGA professional at nearby Knighton Heath Golf Club shared images of vandalism at his course as well.

The Bournemouth Echo revealed that a group of teenagers were spotted entering The Club at Meyrick Park at night, and they rode motorbikes and electric bikes across the greens, causing damage.

It was the third time the course had been damaged in the space of ten days.

Mo Bah, the golf course manager and resident greenkeeper, was distraught at the sight of the green. He said: “It’s taking a lot of our time doing that rather than actually concentrating on what we need to do on the golf course.

“This course is my baby, I’ve been here almost nine years now and this is the worst I have seen it.

“This is the start of the golfing season, we had the course ready to welcome visitors on April 1, but now because of this, we’ve had to delay that.”

Several greens could be closed for up to a week due to the damage.

Kate Beauchamp, general manager at the club said: “It’s demoralising and it’s blatant vandalism.

“We can’t be the eyes out there all the time.

“We would appreciate the public if they see anything, either calling us or the police or going to say, taking photographs, just so we’ve got evidence because we only see the aftermath.

“We’ve got visitors coming over and then when they see the course in bad condition because of the vandalism, it has a knock-on effect on everything. it’s just really sad to see.”

When the newspaper published the story on X, Andy Windsor, the head PGA professional Knighton Heath Golf Club, replied: “So, it’s not just Knighton Heath Golf Club then”, with these four shocking images.