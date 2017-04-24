Another club is rescued by local PGA professional

A golf club that entered administration towards the end of last year has had its future secured after a local businessman bought it and a local professional golfer took over the running of it.

It’s the second time in just over a month that a PGA coach has come to the aid of a club in trouble, after Marsden Park Golf Club was rescued by Neil Reeves.

Now Burgham Park Golf & Leisure Club in Northumberland has reopened after entering administration last November.

The club, which has 300 members, has been bought by businessman David Armstrong, and it will be run by local professional golfer Kevin Gow. Gow has, according to Chronicle Live, managed two golf clubs – Cocken Lodge GC and Whitburn GC – where he was manager until recently, both also in the north east.

Gow said: “This opportunity at Burgham Park was far too good a position that I could not say no, otherwise I could have seen myself staying at Whitburn for many years.

“Whitburn is a very friendly club. They have a very proactive committee whose interest is only in what’s good for the club.

“In these hard times for private golf clubs, I am confident that this committee, with the help from its members, will have a very long and successful future.”

He added: “We will be bringing Burgham Park back to its former glory.

“What happened in the latter days is that everything has got worn and tired. So we are doing the clubhouse up.”

In addition to revamping the clubhouse, Gow is looking to add a spike bar, where golfers can enter wearing golfing shoes, and a rear conservatory to the building. He is also employing new cooks.

Gow added that Burgham Park Properties is re-evaluating plans for a £15m holiday resort near the golf course to see if they are feasible.