Golf club PGA pro and manager challenge this April

All golf clubs are being invited to enter a pair comprising their club manager / secretary and PGA professional for the 2018 ‘Teamwork Trophy’.

The event, which follows a successful challenge in 2017, will take place at Woodcote Park Golf Club in Surrey on Thursday, April 12.

An afternoon multi-tee start will see the pairs competing in a ‘Team Only Fourball Betterball’ with handsome prizes for the top three pairs, while the top club will be taking home the coveted overall winner’s trophy.

Supported by business solution provider Open Solutions, the ‘PGA Professional & Secretary Challenge’ is the brainchild of Woodcote Park Golf Club’s head PGA professional, Wraith Grant, and club secretary Adrian Dawson.

As Grant explained: “Adrian and I have always worked closely together to improve and drive Woodcote Park forwards. Every week we find time to play nine holes and discuss the latest issues and ideas. The benefits to the club’s membership, numbers and bottom line are massive and 2017 has been our best year ever.”

He continued: “We both agreed an event like this was the most obvious way to get the two key people in any golf club spending some time getting to know each other better, and all to the benefit of their own clubs.”

All those playing agreed, with several commenting that playing in the challenge was not only the first time they’d had the time to talk about club matters, but that they’d make time to do that on a regular basis from now on.

Open Solutions’ CEO Ed Beale and Group Operations Director Tony Jones all expressed their enthusiasm for supporting the event again, especially as it will help improve golf club management.

All entries are to be sent to Woodcote Park Golf Club secretary Adrian Dawson, so please contact him on info@woodcotepgc.com or call 0208 668 2788. Full details and the entry form can be found here: https://pgagbi.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/pgagbi18/event/pgagbi18412/index.htm