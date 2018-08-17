Council rejects golf club’s plan to build 57 homes

A golf club’s plan to build 57 homes on part of its golf course, which would have seen it generate a significant amount of income, has been rejected by its local council.

By just one vote, Birmingham City Council’s planning committee blocked the application by Walmley Golf Club because the scheme targeted green belt land.

The council stated that it was concerned that the proposals would ‘open the floodgates’ for similar plans if they were approved.

The proposals included 14 family homes and a single block of 43 retirement apartments.

According to BirminghamLive, this ‘was the linchpin to securing vital investment for the club but ultimately it proved to be the barrier to the scheme obtaining approval’.

The committee ruled the housing did not meet the ‘very special circumstances’ required to build on green belt land despite recognising several knock-on benefits to the 116-year-old club, including improvements and extensions to its ‘outdated’ clubhouse and a brand new golfing academy, reported the website.

While more than 80 people had formally objected to the golf club’s plans the scheme had received wide backing with 330 letters submitted in favour and support from local schools as well as an NHS rehabilitation centre.

The academy promised five new green complexes to practice short range shots, a putting green, a ‘start new at golf’ course, practice nets and a teaching building.

The club argued it would have enhanced accessibility for children, those with special needs and the disabled.

They stated the academy would also help generate extra income which would have helped sustain the golf club in the future putting forward that the money could not be raised by any other means other than selling part of their land.

Cllr Maureen Cornish said: “During my many years on the committee this application is one of the most controversial.

“I would certainly like to see improvements to the facilities providing much needed support to members of the community, much needed support to young people and making it inclusive for people with disabilities.

“The reality is without development on the green belt, other improvements can’t be delivered.

“But if we get it wrong we could open up the floodgates for future applications.”