Ladies’ golf week was a social media success story

‘Women and Girls’ Golf Week’, which ran from July 30 to August 5, generated over 12 million impressions through its #WhyIGolf hashtag.

The results of the week coincide with the release of data by Nielsen Sports, showing that 59 per cent of the UK population have an active interest in women’s sport – a potential market of 24 million people.

Women and Girls’ Golf Week was promoted by England Golf, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf, the Irish Ladies Golf Union and The R&A, and was designed to unite the golf industry in a bid to promote and grow the women and girls’ game.

Online content followed a theme for each day which included careers, volunteers, health and wellbeing, performance, participation and championships. The conversation grew rapidly on social media with women and girls sharing their stories using the hashtag #WhyIGolf.

The campaign reached as far as Australia and the week was highlighted on BBC Radio 5Live, Good Morning Scotland and featured on Sky Sports.

Media personalities from across GB and Ireland came out in support of Women and Girls’ Golf Week, including BBC’s Eilidh Barbour, presenter Dianne Knox, Olympic curler Eve Muirhead as well as Scottish Golf representatives Clare Queen and Toni Ffinch.

Scottish Golf also initiated a conversation with Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, after inviting her and her cabinet to try the sport for themselves. The Twitter invite sparked interest from MSPs Aileen Campbell, Roseanne Cunningham, Fiona Hyslop and Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive of Scottish Golf said: “The reaction to Women and Girls Golf Week has been fantastic and shows what can be achieved when the British and Irish governing bodies work together. This campaign was about raising awareness of the amazing players, volunteers and coaches currently involved in the game as well as inspiring women and girls everywhere to give golf a try.

“The response we’ve had has been unprecedented and we intend to continue to work to ensure this enthusiasm carries on, promoting opportunities that encourage women and girls to get involved in the sport at all levels.”

“These figures are just amazing,” added Lauren Spray, England Golf’s women and girls’ manager. “Our aim was to raise awareness of the fabulous female side of the game and, with the support and collaboration of the other home countries, we’ve succeeded beyond our expectations.

“The response during the week from women, girls – and men – joining the conversation with #WhyIGolf was fantastic. Now we’re working on ways to channel this energy and enthusiasm to grow the game.”