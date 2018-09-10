New ‘safeguarding children in golf’ accreditation to be launched

A new ‘SafeGolf’ accreditation for UK golf clubs that meet high standards to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people is to be launched.

SafeGolf is a UK and Ireland safeguarding partnership which promotes a safe and positive environment for everyone in the sport.

It offers a website – www.safegolf.org – through which anyone with a concern about the welfare of a player, or the behaviour or practice of a coach, volunteer, organiser, parent or a player, can contact the lead safeguarding officer at their national governing body.

“Providing a safe, welcoming place for children and young adults has to be the most important thing we can all do for our sport,” said Nick Pink, chief executive of England Golf, which, along with other national bodies Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and Confederation of Golf in Ireland, are members of SafeGolf. The Professional Golfers’ Association, Ladies European Tour, the Golf Foundation, the Golf Club Managers’ Association, the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association and The R&A are also members.

“At England Golf we want everyone to have a safe, fun and positive experience in golf. I know clubs support this and will be very keen to get this accreditation and demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding to parents and carers.”

In England, the SafeGolf accreditation will be launched in the first week of October. To achieve it clubs will meet the standards for safeguarding which are already part of the GolfMark Award. This includes:

Adopting the England Golf safeguarding policy and communicating this to members, visitors, staff and volunteers

Ensuring safeguarding procedures are in place

Ensuring procedures are in place to recruit and use staff and volunteers who work with children

Appointing a club welfare officer, with a clear role description and training

Providing regular training in safeguarding and child protection for professionals, staff and volunteers who work with children.

“The PGA prioritise the safeguarding of all involved within our sport and maintain a register of all trained golf coaches who are qualified through the PGA. Our minimum standards required for coaching children are that coaches must have a Criminal Records Check in place within the last three years and have attended safeguarding training within the last three years,” added a SafeGolf spokesman.

“PGA professionals attaining these standards are now designated as SafeGolf accredited coaches. If you have any concerns regarding any PGA professional, or you are aware of any volunteer coaches, ‘licensed’ or otherwise, please use the SafeGolf website.”