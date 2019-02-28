Tributes for golf club owner who has died aged 59

A number of people have paid tribute to Alan Strange, the co-owner and professional at The Brow Golf Club in Shropshire, who has sadly died suddenly, aged 59.

Alan ran the golf club with his wife, Catherine, and four children.

According to the Shropshire Star, he collapsed at home.

“Mr Strange was a talented Shropshire golfer who was a regular on the European Tour and competed with Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam in competitions from the UK to Africa,” added the paper.

“He then became a golf professional in Chorley and Leicestershire before returning to Shropshire in 1994.

“Together with his father Alf, the former village blacksmith and author, he realised his dream to establish a nine hole golf club at The Brow.

“He drew up the course on farmland owned by his family since the 1960s, and his experience as a competitive golfer ensured that the course was testing for all.

“It was built on 35 acres of beautiful countryside.

“Over the years the course and the club evolved into one of the most popular venues in north Shropshire, not only for golf but for parties, Sunday lunches and celebration meals.”

A statement on the club’s website reads: ‘It is with deep sorry and regret that we announce the death of Alan Strange, golf professional and co-owner of The Brow Golf Club, who very sadly passed away suddenly at home on Sunday February 17.

‘Our thoughts are with Catherine and family at this most difficult time.’

Oswestry Town Council clerk, David Preston, had been a friend of Alan for 50 years.

He said: “Alan was an amazing golfer, teacher and a host at his golf club.

“He put everyone before himself and The Brow Golf Club was his extended family.”

Tony Pennock, the golf club manager at Seckford Golf Club, added: “Alan was such a great guy and I feel honoured to have been his friend, this is such sad news. We used to play golf together in practice rounds as assistant pros on the Midlands circuit. So, so sad. RIP Al.”

The funeral will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 5, at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Rhostyllen, Wrexham, LL14 4EP. This will be followed by a memorial service at Welsh Frankton United Reformed Chapel at 12:30pm.

The club has asked for donations to be made to the Royal British Legion, Ellesmere Branch, and to the British Heart Foundation, Ellesmere, SY12 0AA.