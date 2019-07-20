How adventure golf turned this three-year-old into a golf fanatic

Trafford Golf Centre in Manchester offers a dinosaur-themed adventure golf facility that three-year-old Louie Ockerby-Morris played at last year. And while walking to it he was so enthralled by the driving range with laser-measured targets that he now regularly has fun-filled lessons there.

At just three years old, Louie Ockerby-Morris is Trafford Golf Centre’s youngest academy student and is currently impressing both customers and staff out on the range.

Introduced to the game following a round of adventure golf at Dino Falls Adventure Golf, Louie first started showing an interest in golf at the age of two after watching the sport on TV. He has been playing since June 2018 and began his lessons with Trafford’s professional, Tom Fearon, in October last year.

Louie’s dad, Steven Morris, explains more: “While walking through the driving range to Dino Falls, Louie was asking to have a go and wouldn’t take no for an answer. It was there that we met Tom, who very kindly arranged for Louie to have a practice on the range. Louie was immediately hooked, and he has loved every moment since.

“Louie has always had a confident nature but this has grown through Tom’s encouragement. He knows the difference between hitting a great shot and a shot that could have been better. He even pretends to be Tom and often teaches us how to play using the skills he has learnt during his lessons.

“Trafford Golf Centre is an incredible facility with everything that you could ever want to learn and develop in every aspect of golf. Tom Fearon has been incredible from the moment we met, ensuring Louie’s lessons are always fun and engaging which allows him to learn, understand and develop – hopefully in to the next Tiger Woods!”

Pete Styles, director of golf, at Trafford Golf Centre and Dino Falls, said: “Dino Falls Adventure Golf is a fantastic and fun way for parents to encourage their children to get out of the house and gain an interest in a new sport. Our junior academy lessons offer a structured learning programme which encourages and motivates juniors through quality coaching activities and games to make learning this awesome sport great fun.”

Last year the facility instaled ball tracking technology thanks to a £90,000 investment and since then, a further £30,000 has been invested in a new short game practice area.

Steven concluded: “We would actively encourage any parent who wants their child to take up golf, no matter their age. Not only does golf keep children active but it also helps with communication skills, hand / eye coordination as well as fine and gross motor skills. Golf is a fantastic way to have fun and this is something that we always ensure Louie has in and out of his lessons.”