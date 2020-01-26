Why offering reciprocal deals work

Offering members of other golf clubs the opportunity to play at your club for free is a proven way to increase the value of memberships at both venues.

Reciprocal deals, in which members of golf clubs can play at other clubs they’ve partnered with, typically for free, and vice versa, is a proven way to add value to a golf club membership.

Last year, for instance, Royal Mid-Surrey added its 33rd golf club in 15 countries to its list of clubs that it shares reciprocal playing arrangements for members with.

The Lakes became the ninth golf club in Australia to share this arrangement with Royal Mid-Surrey – along with Royal Adelaide, Royal Canberra, Royal Freemantle, Royal Hobart, Royal Melbourne, Royal Perth, Royal Queensland and Royal Sydney.

“Having 36 holes close to central London has attracted many Australian golfers from affiliated clubs over here for the Cricket World Cup and Ashes Series and we were pleased to welcome them during the summer period with the courses in top condition,” said chairman Chris Holt.

Several other clubs have realised the revenue-generating potential of this approach – and have looked much closer to home. In 2018, for example, Bridgnorth, Lilleshall Hall and Shrewsbury golf clubs, all private members’ clubs in Shropshire, joined together to offer a complimentary playing partnership for casual golf at their respective clubs.

John Sollars, chairman of Bridgnorth, said: “We are always looking for different ways to give our members better value for money and being able to play golf at quality courses nearby certainly does this.”

Will Schofield, chairman of Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, added: “While we all love playing golf at our home clubs, the opportunity of playing two other golf courses, at no extra cost, is a benefit that we think all our members will really appreciate.”

Iain Gilmour, chairman of Shrewsbury Golf Club, commented: “We think that our new playing partnership will offer our members a real enhancement to their membership.”