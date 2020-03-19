Golf club member dies; A club is offering free golf; Council-run clubs are closing: Coronavirus update

A Scottish golf club has announced that one of its members has died after contracting COVID-19.

Members of West Kilbride Golf Club have received notification that one of their number has passed away, reports Largs & Millport Weekly News.

A message from the club to its members said: “We understand [he] had underlying health issues but the information we have suggests he had also contracted the COVID-19 virus.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and are obviously concerned about the safety of our members.”

The man had attended a quiz night held at the club on Friday, March 13.

Following advice from NHS, the club has told members who have been in contact with the man in the last week and who are over 70 and / or have underlying health conditions to self-isolate immediately, for a minimum of seven days if living on their own, or 14 days if living with their family.

The club has also announced it had closed its lounge, dining room and toilets with immediate effect until a thorough deep clean can be carried out.

In separate coronavirus news, Orchardleigh Golf & Country Club in Somerset has said it will offer free golf every Monday for at least the next four weeks, pending any government advice not to, to any member of the public.

Its clubhouse will be closed throughout.

Chris Vincent, owner of Orchardleigh Golf & Country Club and Orchardleigh Estate said: “We’re living in difficult and uncertain times at the moment. Like all businesses, we’re taking precautions, however we’re also keen to do our bit to support the public’s need to be outside for their own mental wellbeing, without compromising the government’s social distancing efforts. We hope that by offering free weekly golf sessions we’ll encourage visitors to make the most of the vast open space on offer at Orchardleigh whilst keeping active, mentally stimulated and honouring social distancing as per the government advice”.

He added: “Of course, if stricter measures come into force and we’re all advised to stay at home then we’ll need to stop the initiative. However, we’re hoping to offer it for as long as possible. We’re all keen to keep things going, and this was one way we felt we could potentially use our facilities to help people keep their spirits up in very testing times.”

He added that golfers should call 01373 454200 in advance to book their tee time.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman is reporting that council-run golf courses in Edinburgh are being closed due to the coronavirus, mirroring a move in Lanarkshire, and The Irish Times has printed this advice for golfers:

“Put your shoes on in the car park, no cash exchanging hands, keep your distance and, if you want, elbow bump or simply nod when it’s all over … and steer clear of the 19th hole and go home in separate cars.”