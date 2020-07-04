Golf project finds mental and physical benefits for children

A project carried out between one of the world’s greatest golf clubs and one of Scotland’s leading universities has found that golf can have a positive impact on children’s behaviour and wellbeing.

Carnoustie Golf Links and Abertay University ran the ‘Golf Collaboration Project’, which set out to test the effects of golf on young people via the club’s ‘Carnoustie Craws Programme for Young Golfers’ programme.

Over a six-week period, children who took part were assessed on their golf skills, physical activity, and personal wellbeing.

Testing included physical measurements such as jump performance, back and grip strength, reaction time and balance, as well as personal testing on how the young golfers judged their own sense of belonging, self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience and other factors.

Across the testing programme, participants reported an increase in wellbeing across all categories, while three out of four physical tests also showed improved results.

Dr Graeme Sorbie said: “These findings demonstrate the positive impact that participation in the Carnoustie Craws programme, and golf in general, can have on children. The testing highlighted that children are not only enjoying playing golf but are improving their personal wellbeing and physical skills at the same time.”

Carnoustie Golf Links’ PGA head professional Keir McNicoll added: “Golf can and should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age. Golf for all encapsulates our core value of inclusivity and we are extremely fortunate to have such a fantastic suite of facilities here at Links House which allows young people to get off to a fantastic start enjoying the great game. Our Carnoustie Craws Programme continues to grow each year and it is great to have this level of validation, through the great work that Abertay have done, that the effort and energy we are putting into the programme is benefitting young children beyond just learning the game.”