The Club Company becomes the UK’s biggest golf club operator

Crown Golf is no longer the UK’s biggest golf club operator, as it has sold six of its 15 golf clubs.

Earlier this year Crown Golf said it had evolved from ‘a purely golf course operating business into a property development company’, and the sale means it has gone from running 25 golf clubs to nine in the last eight years.

This also means The Club Company, which runs 15 golf clubs, is now the UK’s biggest golf club operator. Mytime Active is second with 14.

The six golf clubs have been acquired by Get Golfing CIO, a charity that was set up in 2018 and has now acquired seven golf clubs just during the pandemic – having taken on Warley Park Golf Club a couple of months ago – to bring its total up to eight.

The charity says its specific purpose is to increase participation in golf and encourage the obvious health benefits of the game, and it has plans for further acquisitions in the future.

The six clubs are a mix of freehold and leasehold properties, and they are Hampton Court Palace Golf Club, Surrey, Oak Park Golf Club, Surrey, Pyrford Golf Club, Surrey, Sherfield Oaks Golf Club, Hampshire, Mill Green Golf Club, Hertfordshire, and The Bristol Golf Club, South Gloucestershire.

Stephen Towers, CEO of Crown Golf said: “The sale of these courses is the culmination of a strategic restructure, which allows us to focus investment on core sites with both golf and leisure, as well as development opportunities.

“We have greatly enjoyed being custodians of these clubs, and are very pleased to have found a buyer who is committed to the game of golf, and to taking the clubs on the next stage of their golfing journey.”

Spokesman Ben Allen added: “It is encouraging for the golf market to report this landmark sale, especially at times of uncertainty.

“This acquisition makes Get Golfing one of the country’s leading golf operators.”