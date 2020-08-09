The Covid-friendly ‘menu app’ that Pine Ridge GC is using

Pine Ridge Golf Club has introduced a system where golfers can order food at the tap of a button while on the course or driving range – and it’s proving to be particularly popular because of social distancing.

Gone are the days of waiting in queues to place an order, outdated menus and figuring out how to split the bill after a long day on the golf course. What comes next?

There is a solution that keeps your business booming and ensures customer safety at the same time, all on a smartphone.

OrderNext is a web ordering platform from leading commerce technology and platform operator, VenueNext, bringing queue-less ordering and delivery of food and beverages at your venue to your customers. Your customers can be ordering their food and beverages at the 9th tee or placing their orders while still on the green, eliminating any wait, ensuring overall satisfaction and quick service in the clubhouse.

OrderNext simplifies ordering through the use of a QR code scanned through the customer’s smartphone, which then presents the menu for purchase and a swift delivery of the items. As your business adapts to the preventative measures around Covid-19 and social distancing, OrderNext is crucial for ensuring that customers and staff stay safe through contactless ordering.

A major advantage of this technology is the amount of visibility that you will be privy to in order to monitor business sales. This is a tool that can be managed internally and externally, providing insights that will benefit how your business operates. It’s also been documented that cashless transactions increase the average guest spend while reducing checkout times, ensuring efficiency all around and focusing on revenue generating opportunities. There’s no pause to your round of golf in order to grab some refreshments, we’ve now seen an uptake in the driving range bays, with customers loving the convenience of scanning and ordering within 30 seconds followed shortly by their food and beverage delivery (including on the course)!

OrderNext is already being widely used within the industry, with Pine Ridge Golf Club manager, Richard Woolley, providing his experience.

“Initially, we had heard about OrderNext in our search for a food ordering application that would ensure a safe ordering and delivery experience for our customers at Pine Ridge Golf Clu,” he said.

“Since Covid-19 had disrupted our previous way of working, we wanted to transition to an online ordering platform, and OrderNext has exceeded our expectations.

“From the get-go, the platform has been incredibly easy to use and prioritised user experience. With 86 percent of transactions done through the app, our direct feedback from customers has been that they are spending more money because they no longer need to order at the bar.

“Customers are also not faced with the awkward scramble when paying for the bill, as your smartphone remembers pay details and each user can pay upfront for their service.

“We will definitely be using the online app going forward, the transition has been great and OrderNext provides a fantastic solution that keeps our customers and staff happy and safe.”

