‘Why would someone do this to a golf course?’

The secretary of a golf club that has experienced vandalism on the course, including people using hole cups as toilets, has said he is baffled about why it has taken place.

He added that the cost of dealing with vandalism has increased so much in recent months that he’s concerned that it will put the club out of business.

According to The Mail, Furness Golf Club in Cumbria had ‘holes used as toilets in a spree of vandalism which has shocked bosses’.

The club has been the target of vandals for months – and police have now pledged to increase patrols.

The vandalism included extensive damage to the club’s fencing.

Secretary Roy Turner said he is appalled by the damage.

He said: “We are just so confused why someone would want to do this to the golf course.

“I have never seen this type of systematic vandalism before.

“Whoever has done this has obviously come to do some significant harm and have worked hard to cut down our fences and knock down posts that we had just put up.

“We are doing our best to help the local community.

“We are sponsoring the local junior football teams and we have hosted opens at the club, which have raised thousands of pounds for the NHS.”

He added that he is concerned that the cost of security and maintenance may spiral to a level that puts the club out of business, if the vandalism continues.

“We have been getting by,” he said.

“Financially this year has been very tight for us and we can only open the club at set times because of Covid-19 regulations.”

If anyone has information about the vandalism they can contact Cumbria Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.