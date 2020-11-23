Confirmation comes that English golf clubs can reopen from December 2

The prime minister has confirmed that golf in England can resume from December 2.

According to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, ‘golf clubs and other facilities in England may reopen from December 2’.

They have been forced to close for 28 days due to coronavirus.

The announcement paves the way for golf to return at all Covid-19 alert levels within the ‘Rule of Six’, permitting fourball play without restriction on number of households. Coaching, fitting and ranges will also be allowed to open, as will indoor hospitality facilities in tiers one and two. Those in tier three can run a takeaway service only.

“Details are being reviewed by industry bodies and clubs and facilities are encouraged to review the England Golf website for national details, as well as the websites of their industry bodies,” said a spokesman for All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf.

The group’s chairman, North Warwickshire MP, Craig Tracey said: “I am sure all involved in golf in England welcome the sport’s return and the industry has yet again pulled together to form a coherent message to government articulating why it was safe to do so. “As was seen both before and during this lockdown, golf is a sport that can be played safely and the industry adapted quickly to manage the restrictions imposed previously.

“Golf now has operational experience and established Covid-secure practices, including rule changes and other mitigation measures that meet the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ directive. It is therefore ideally placed to welcome people back when lockdown ends in all the home nations.”

He added: “The health and wellbeing benefits of playing golf are well documented in scientific literature and leaders in public health, public policy and sport from across the globe recognise that golf tackles physical inactivity and contributes to the prevention of a range of non-communicable diseases.

“Combining the undeniable benefits that golf offers to a significant proportion of the country, and the steps taken that ensure golf is a sport that can be played safely, the golf industry looks forward to welcoming players back and is confident it can meet future restrictions.”