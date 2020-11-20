Golf participation in October was still soaring

New figures for rounds of golf played in the UK in October suggest that the participation boom was still going into the autumn, up by 65 percent compared with 2019.

This will be mixed news for many golf clubs, as it covers the period that ended just days before a full golf lockdown took place in England, and it includes some of the days courses closed in Wales. Scotland has also seen partial lockdowns lately.

Provisional findings from 80 of approximately 200 clubs in Sports Marketing Surveys’ (SMS) full monitor of rounds played in England, Scotland and Wales indicate that overall, the month was up by over 65 percent compared to 2019.

The exact growth figure will be revealed in January 2021.

“On the one hand, as golf courses in England and parts of Scotland face four weeks without green fee, pro shop, or food and beverage revenues, it is encouraging to be reminded again of the extraordinary, and seemingly enduring, appetite for golf in 2020,” said a spokesman.

“The unprecedented demand witnessed since the end of the first lockdown bodes well for a strong December, as well as to a fast start to 2021. On the other hand, with a mild month in progress, and with strong viewing figures for the first ever November Masters highlighting again the interest in golf, it is tempting to wonder what might have been had golf courses been allowed to remain open and build on five consecutive months of growth.”

Richard Payne, director at SMS, commented: “Like many golfers around the country, our team were glued to the Masters coverage and eager to get back on the course. It was particularly great to see a truly international leaderboard with players from North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania all in contention over the course of the four days. Hopefully, men, women and children from around the world will be following the UK’s lead in flocking to play more golf in 2021.”