Club finds evidence of ‘medieval settlement’ underneath its course

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir January 11, 2021 07:09

A golf club in Gloucestershire has found evidence of a medieval settlement underneath the venue, as a result of applying for planning permission to make alterations to two of its greens.

Gloucester Golf Club was awarded the planning permission by Gloucester City Council on condition that archaeological work was carried out in order to learn more about the history of the area.

That worked unearthed pottery, bones and glass bottles dating back to the Middle Ages, which lasted from the fifth to the 15th centuries. Archaeologists were able to date this find more specifically.

Gloucester Golf Club. Image from Facebook

‘Pottery was among the finds, with it dating from between the 11th and 13th centuries,’ reports Gloucestershire Live.

In addition, fragments of a dark green glass wine or spirits bottle was also found, which have been dated to the post-medieval period between about 1500 and 1750.

Fragments of animal bones from a pig, and a sheep or goat, were also found in the area.

A report into the findings, produced by Cotswold Archaeology, said: “A relatively high density of archaeological features was identified during the programme of archaeological works.

“The limited archaeological excavation undertaken recovered a small quantity of dating evidence but the majority of the features are most probably broadly contemporary and it is probable that settlement and / or agricultural activity is represented.”

 

