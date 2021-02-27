Golf club reduces annual subs due to recent growth

An Irish golf club has revealed it has reduced its annual subscription for 2021, following a prosperous 2020.

Prior to Covid-19, Portarlington Golf Club introduced temporary levies while strict budget controls were put in place, to ensure the club’s financial future was guaranteed.

“The success of this leadership can be measured this year when the overall annual subscription is now reduced by €50,” states Brian Guinan, captain of Portarlington.

A recent survey has found that the vast majority of golf clubs in the UK and Ireland saw membership revenue increase last year, with more than a third saying it went up ‘dramatically’.

“There are several challenges awaiting Portarlington Golf Club following the removal of lockdown restrictions, however, we are fortunate to have a young, vibrant and active council that possess good leadership qualities, are focussed on the betterment of the club, and by embracing change as a positive step forward, with the use of the lessons learned experience to achieve improvement by working together as a group.

“Because of the big changes in the workplace with people working from home, and many having to adapt to a flexible work schedule, golfers are having to utilise their spare time prudently, in order to play golf be it morning or afternoon.

“So, our members’ time will also have to adapt to accommodate these green fees and societies, as these customers are such a valuable asset to the club. Again this is another challenge that has to be overcome if we want to survive.

“However, I’m sure our members won’t be found wanting and will continue to display the type of leadership that has become the club’s trademark in recent times.”

Brian added that much is going on at the moment to prepare for the new season, even if no golf is allowed.

“While the club may appear to be at a standstill, this is certainly not the case. Behind the scenes, sub-committees for various activities continue to be functioning, with Zoom meetings taking place regularly.

“For example, payment of membership subscriptions is vital revenue to the club. The introduction of a €30 voucher offer, redeemable against competition entry, has proved to be a popular attraction with a large number of renewals received in January.

“The ‘Online Lotto’ committee has been busy with a view to launching soon, and it is anticipated this will generate much-needed income for the club. Promoters are already busy and members’ response has been very promising, and with a Jackpot of €10K up for grabs, it’s all systems go for the online lotto.

“The sales and marketing team have been out and about on a ‘Shop Local Stay Local Drive’ in an effort to promote local businesses as well as generating sponsorship income for the club.

The target is to achieve sponsorship to cover all competition prizes, with a saving of €15k plus per annum.”