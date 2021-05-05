There were 60% more golf rounds in April 2021 than in April 2019

New data on the number of tee times booked at British golf clubs in March and April reveals significant growth compared with April before the pandemic started.

Clubs generated more than twice the revenue from their golf courses in April 2021 compared with April 2019.

Almost all UK golf clubs were closed in April 2020 so BRS Golf has compared 2021’s data (golf courses in England reopened on March 29) with April 2019.

It finds that 4.1 million member and visitor rounds were booked in the first four weeks of April. This represents a 60 percent increase on rounds booked in April 2019.

Incredibly, even in March, there was a significant growth as members and visitors across the UK booked a combined total of more than 2.5 million rounds through BRS Golf technology – a 19 percent increase on rounds booked in March 2019.

‘We have experienced soaring demand across the member booking website, app and visitor booking engine, as UK golfers book online to get back on the course,’ said a spokeswoman.

‘The reopening of clubs in England, Northern Ireland and Wales for the first time in more than three months has resulted in another boom for the sport with 6.6 million rounds booked by members and visitors via BRS Golf since restrictions were eased.

‘A longer notice period for the return of golf in 2021 meant clubs could open up their tee sheets in advance, meaning we have experienced a sustained period of growth in online visitors and bookings throughout March and April – unlike the flurry of bookings that accompanied the quick return of golf in May 2020.’

March 29 was also a busier day than any day during the summer boom of 2020, as more than 13,000 people visited the tee time distribution platform GolfNow on that day alone.

GolfNow reports that its app was downloaded more than 17,700 times in April and more than 76,000 rounds were booked during that month, generating over £1.8 million in revenue for course partners – a 108 percent increase in booking value compared with April 2019.