Police place a dispersal order ring around an entire golf course

Police in London have become the latest to tackle antisocial behaviour on golf courses – by authorising dispersal powers around an entire golf course for 48 hours.

Bexley Police say officers were deployed to the area around Barnehurst Golf Course after a series of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage incidents. They’ve added that individuals acting in a ‘distressing or harassing manner’ will be directed to leave the area.

The dispersal powers came in for 48 hours in early June.

The powers mean ‘individuals that act in a manner which is resulting or likely to result, in any member of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or likely to cause disorder or commit crime, will be directed to leave the area by a Constable in uniform or a PCSO.’

Police have not detailed any specific incidents provoking the dispersal powers, although a few incidents have occurred in the area in recent months.

Last month, two separate incidents saw a kitten and its mother both killed in pellet gun shootings close to the golf course.

This comes amid several reports of antisocial behaviour at golf courses in recent weeks.

In another incident, police are appealing for information after Ellesmere Port Golf Club in Cheshire was targeted by vandals.

Cheshire Constabulary’s St Paul’s Police social media pages said: “Over the Bank Holiday weekend again damage caused at Ellesmere Port Golf Course by electric bikes.

“If you have any information please contact me via the private message facility or call 101 quoting 21000151084.”