Golf club to host Christmas market

A golf club in Hartlepool is to host a Christmas market this year, which will see stalls selling a range of gifts and food for local shoppers.

High Throston Golf Club will be hosting its first Christmas market over two weekends in November and December.

The golf club has said the area will be decorated accordingly with music being heard, and demand for it has been high – with over 100 people asking if they could book a place for their stall.

Multiple stalls on display will offer jewellery, baby clothes and candles, as well as pizza, coffees and cakes.

There will also be photo opportunities in front of Christmas decor.

Golf club manager Kelly Forcer, who has been organising the event with the help of Phoebe Stainthorpe, said: “It’s been good, quite a few people have been applying for the stalls. We have got over 100 people asking to book a stall place.

“We’ve got people doing jewellery, candles, we’ve got Christmas goods.

“We’ve got people making Christmas gifts calendars. There’s quite a few stalls.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

She added: “If this one goes well, I’ll do one regularly for different occasions, like the summer holidays or Easter.”

The market will be outdoors, but an indoor section, including a café, will be available too.

She added: “There aren’t many Christmas markets in the north east locally.

“It’s walking distance to loads of areas in Hartlepool, so they can come and have a walk and have a couple of drinks. It’s on a weekend, so families can come.

“It’s a lovely view, the golf course looks amazing at the minute.

“There’s quite a few things to go for and to get us in the Christmas mood, that was one of the main ideas.

“Get everybody in, have a nice flavoured coffee or hot chocolate, it would be lovely.”

The market will take place on Sunday, 28 November and Saturday, 11 December between 10am and 4pm.