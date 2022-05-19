Refreshed training courses from Reesink

The year 2020 forced significant changes on the world of training across all industries. Companies had to rethink how their employees learned and performed.

Two years later, some companies – and indeed industries – still need to consider how well they have adjusted to post-pandemic learning, but for those in the turfcare industry Reesink has reassessed the landscape and readjusted its offering to ensure there are new ways to learn.

Reesink understands the responsibility that comes with owning and operating machinery and what it means for their customers’ business: from the knowledge of operating and maintaining the machines, to the regulations that keep users safe and equipment from breaking down.

With that in mind, they have developed a new training programme for machinery operators looking to spruce up their knowledge in just one or two days.

Lee Rowbotham, service manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: “We knew coming out of the pandemic we were going to have to look at doing things differently and we decided all the courses would all be hosted at the customer’s venue using their own products. This ensures there’s little disruption to the new schedule, but most significantly it comes with the advantage of the customer learning in an environment they are familiar with, about products that they have and use daily.”

There are four courses – each ranges from one to two days of training and can be conducted on an individual basis or in groups.

The Safe Use of Ride-On Mowers course

This course is aimed at anyone with limited experience operating ride-on mowing equipment, such as new starters in the landscape and greenkeeping industries as well as operators from local authorities.

At the end of this course, attendees will be able to manoeuvre the mower skilfully and safely and know how to do pre-use checks and maintenance, identify controls and understand instrument panels while operating the machine in line with the current PUWER standards.

Turfcare Mechanics course

Workshop mechanics who repair and service their own groundscare machinery and anyone with good understanding of mechanical principles are great candidates for this course.

At the end of the training, attendees will feel confident in troubleshooting, routine servicing and maintenance of Toro equipment as well as understand Toro Fault Codes and Level 1 Hydraulics and Electrics fundamentals to incorporate on-board machinery diagnostics.

They will also be able to safely set up DPA cutting units according to Toro’s recommendation and understand the effects on after cut appearance.

Professional Sprayer course

Intended for landscape contractors, greenkeepers and local authorities on the safe use of Toro sprayers, including how to calibrate and operate Toro spraying equipment.

Compact Tractor Driving Award course

This quick refresher course for operators from local authorities, groundsmen and greenkeepers will teach users how to carry out pre-use checks before using a compact tractor and its attachments, guide them through basic operations and manoeuvring, as well as how to use attachments, trailers and the power take-off.

Additionally, candidates will learn how to perform routine maintenance in line with the manufacturer’s instruction manual to ensure the tractor is safe to use.

Experienced tractor drivers who need to update their knowledge and skills to get the best out of new machinery are also welcome to attend.

Manufacturer-backed certification is provided at the end of the courses and both course materials and assessments are included in the course fees. Prices are competitive and dates are flexible.

Being equipped with the right knowledge and tools to keep machines in the best condition, performing at their peak and having a team fully trained to operate them and deal with unexpected maintenance and safety issues is a must-have for getting the most out of the equipment investment. In addition, employees get to develop their skills.

Delivered on a customer’s own premises, Reesink’s range of courses will give the team the training it needs to ensure they can operate the chosen machinery safely and efficiently in an environment they are familiar with.

For more information, visit reesinkturfcare.co.uk