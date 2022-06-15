Call for women’s golf to be played alongside men’s

Leading English golfer Bronte Law has said that golf should emulate tennis and stage men’s and women’s tournaments at the same courses and at roughly the same time.

Recently Linn Grant achieved an historic win in the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden and became the first woman to register a victory against the men on the DP World Tour – and she did so by an emphatic nine-shot margin.

The English star hailed her fellow competitor’s triumph as “absolutely fantastic” – but also outlined another plan for how the women’s game can beneficially work in tandem with men’s golf.

Law, 27, said: “The perfect example is tennis. Why do the women get paid more than we do? The reason is because they play on the same site and they get the same media coverage.

“So if we can play at the same course, get the same TV coverage, there’s no reason why our purses can’t increase.”

Law is a strong supporter of the Aramco Team Series, enjoying the team format as well as understanding the cash boost that it has provided for the Ladies European Tour and its members.

She added: “I think it’s important to recognise that the LET was not really in the strongest position when Aramco got involved and they have added $5 million to the prize fund of total purse for the year.

“They have provided six events of which the money has been life-changing for them. And to be part of a team – they would probably not get that opportunity. It’s nice to be part of a team. We obviously play a lot as individuals throughout the year and it can get quite mundane after a while.”