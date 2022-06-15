Call for women’s golf to be played alongside men’s
Leading English golfer Bronte Law has said that golf should emulate tennis and stage men’s and women’s tournaments at the same courses and at roughly the same time.
Recently Linn Grant achieved an historic win in the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden and became the first woman to register a victory against the men on the DP World Tour – and she did so by an emphatic nine-shot margin.
The English star hailed her fellow competitor’s triumph as “absolutely fantastic” – but also outlined another plan for how the women’s game can beneficially work in tandem with men’s golf.
Law, 27, said: “The perfect example is tennis. Why do the women get paid more than we do? The reason is because they play on the same site and they get the same media coverage.
“So if we can play at the same course, get the same TV coverage, there’s no reason why our purses can’t increase.”
Law is a strong supporter of the Aramco Team Series, enjoying the team format as well as understanding the cash boost that it has provided for the Ladies European Tour and its members.
She added: “I think it’s important to recognise that the LET was not really in the strongest position when Aramco got involved and they have added $5 million to the prize fund of total purse for the year.
“They have provided six events of which the money has been life-changing for them. And to be part of a team – they would probably not get that opportunity. It’s nice to be part of a team. We obviously play a lot as individuals throughout the year and it can get quite mundane after a while.”
Totally agree and there should be less tournaments that last longer giving Players rest days
The recent Swedish mixed event proved very watchable and I would say a complete success story.
To have mixed fields as the norm is now the inevitable question to ask?
Perhaps 5 tournaments a year is a realistic and achievable goal to shoot for in the short term?
A well-executed mini-series of 5 Mixed events for 2023 where a key Sponsor can innovate both the viewing and the memorability of the event would be attractive to Sponsors, Players, Tours, and fans?
The only obvious downside would be about 70 male professionals miss out on a payday for those weeks, which could prove the thorn as this means a lob-sided number of tournaments impact on the final rankings. Perhaps a LIV style Invitational Mixed Series is a solution but then this could not be hosted at the same time or venue.
Global golf growth depends on the retention of the COVID golfer boom plus appeals to the fairer sex over the next 10 years. I believe a few mixed tournaments where tv viewership can be proven to be stable to growing will go a long way to helping female golfers grow female-only event purses and indeed mixed purses may prove to be the most lucrative if the TV viewerships reflect that desire to see such events promoted.
Makes sense: would love to see playoffs happen in turn, Women’s final round, and then the Men’s playoff, kinda thing.