Golf club invests Covid grant in short-game facility

A Cumbrian golf club has invested the business grant it received due to Covid in its future by building a short-game facility.

Brampton Golf Club has used the relief funding of £10,000, as well as its own money, to reward members who stayed loyal to the club when it was forced to close its doors in 2020 and 2021.

Jamie Miles, a Brampton Golf Club spokesperson, said the club was lucky to receive the grant, as other clubs didn’t get it.

He said: “Covid hit at the worst time.”

Members at the club were due to renew their membership during Covid’s peak, but thankfully many stayed loyal.

He added: “The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, along with Golf England, visited and said they’re providing a support package for clubs, where a number of them will receive grants.

“We thought the best way to benefit the club and its loyal members would be to create a new short-game practice area.

“We’ve invested about as much as ourselves as well.”

Jamie explained that the new facility was open for club members to use since April this year, but it wasn’t officially opened because some vital finishing touches are to be made ahead of its September 2 launch.