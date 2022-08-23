The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany, Italy, has expressed its sadness at the news of the passing of distinguished golf course designer Tom Weiskopf.

Tom’s 18-hole course at Castiglion del Bosco, which opened in 2012, was his only design in continental Europe and is nestled within an historic 800-year-old estate overlooking the Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO protected landscape.

Massimo Ferragamo, founder and president of The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, said: “Tom was not only our course designer, he was a true friend of The Club and Castiglion del Bosco.

“It was a privilege to work with Tom on the creation of the golf course. He had a great sensitivity for the land and an artistry evident in the way the course blends so beautifully into the Tuscan landscape.

“It was always a pleasure to welcome Tom and his wife Laurie to Castiglion del Bosco, a place I know they fell in love with.”

David Waters, general manager of The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, added: “As a golfer Tom was a big, powerful player, yet as a designer he was very artistic, a gift he credited to his mother.

“He always said that designing a golf course was like ‘art on the ground’, which became the subject of a short film we made with him.”

David Waters added: “Tom’s memory will continue to be honored with our annual Weiskopf Invitational Member and Guest tournament, which Tom founded and hosted.”

Just last month, Tom sent a personal video message thanking members for a gift of sand from the 10th bunker, to remind him of Tuscany.

The ’Sands of Tom’ will now become part of an annual match between The Club at Castiglion del Bosco and the Yellowstone Club, Montana, where Tom lived.

The Club at Castiglion del Bosco and its members send deepest condolences to Laurie and the family.