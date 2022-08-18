Ladies European Tour CEO Alex Armas feels Aramco Team Series events are having a hugely positive overall impact on the circuit. The innovative series that combines team and individual play is in its second year on the LET – with expansion seeing $1 million events taking place in Bangkok, London and Sotogrande in 2022 so far. Following Spain, the Aramco Team Series, presented by the Public Investment Fund, will head across ‘the Pond’ to New York before finishing in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

“We have a lot of partners that come to the tournaments and they realise that the progression of the LET – in the last few years – it’s been a big, positive progression”, said Spaniard Armas speaking from La Reserva Club at the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande.

“It’s kind of a stake in the ground of like, ‘All right, well, this is not the LET that I thought it was’. And it’s (the Aramco Team Series) definitely elevated expectations by promoters; also their ambitions that they have to keep progressing. It’s definitely had a knock-on effect.”

The Aramco Team Series was created by Golf Saudi with Armas having a central role in developing the concept that has provided more elevated playing opportunities for its members. Armas still feels the Aramco Team Series is in its early stages of potential with room to develop further.

“It’s a journey, and the great thing about Aramco and Golf Saudi is they want to evolve,” adds Armas.

“Whether it is hospitality and the guests and their involvement in the tournament, obviously player facilities and player services, the format. Every decision that is made after every single event is for that progression – and you can definitely feel that progression. I think just keep on the trajectory that we’re doing, potentially grow the prize fund, and see how the format can evolve”.

This season has seen an array of top-ranked international stars play in the Aramco Team Series, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Patty Tavatanakit, Ariya Jutanugarn and Georgia Hall – with more to be unveiled ahead of the next event from New York (Oct 13-15). Armas believes their presence, with the team format, can only be a good thing for the tournaments and players.

“I think there is a good balance. Obviously, our responsibility is the Ladies European Tour and playing opportunities for the LET, but I think it is really important that LPGA players and LET-LPGA dual members do come and play.

“And I think because of the format and the way the teams are done it’s really good that top players get to play with players that are upcoming and that’s going to drive, I guess. the performance of the field on a whole. But it’s good when they do come. The players really enjoy the events.”

This season the Aramco Team Series expanded to Asia – the opening event was in Bangkok – with the importance of taking golf to emerging and different markets remaining important to the LET.

“Our core is in Europe and we’re focused between May and October to play in Europe when the weather is better. One, obviously for playing opportunities for our athletes, but also the opportunity for players like Atthaya Thitikul who came through the LET or like Steph Kyriacou, one of Aramco’s ambassadors that played in LET tournaments, got her card, goes through and gets into the LPGA. It’s important for us to go to other countries and give opportunities to other players from other regions.”