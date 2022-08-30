Northern Ireland golf club announces multi-million-pound facelift

Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen has announced a multi-million-pound interior design upgrade programme.

The new interior styling will reflect the natural assets of the resort’s 600-acre private peninsula and harmonise with the water, wild countryside and landscaped grounds, says a spokesman.

The work is the second phase of a long-term investment commitment that will represent a greater focus on ‘guest wellbeing and mindfulness’.

It will be Lough Erne Resort’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US based TRU Hotels and Resorts and will begin with the creation of a new wedding pavilion in October.

The news of the long-planned investment comes just weeks after the PGA EuroPro Tour announced that its finale will be taking place at Lough Erne Resort, also in October, with some of the world’s top names playing the Faldo Course, designed by six-time major championship winner and Ryder Cup icon, Sir Nick Faldo.

Joanne Walsh, general manager at the resort said: “Lough Erne Resort is an incredible property. This investment will see the resort transformed. Our old-world interiors are set for a makeover that aligns with the beauty of our countryside setting and the pursuits which we offer on Lough Erne.”

Lough Erne Resort’s marketing director, Jonathan Gallagher, added: “We are set to elevate the Lough Erne Resort brand and interiors in a way that connects the physical to the experiential. Our people and place will be revitalised to create a luxury destination that connects mind, body and soul in the countryside.”

Lough Erne Resort first opened in 2007 and features two championship golf courses. The resort was acquired in 2015 by Lough Shore Road, in a joint venture of US based Advantage Capital Holdings and TRU Hotels and Resorts (which also serves as the resort’s operators).