Scottish club receives funding to purchase cleaner course machinery

Scotland’s highest golf course is to receive tens of thousands of pounds to invest in cleaner course machinery from renewable energy projects.

Nine-hole Leadhills Golf Club in Lanarkshire, which is 1,500 feet above sea level, will receive £48,768 from Greencoat Capital Andershaw Windfarm, a contributor to South Lanarkshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund (REF). Clyde Wind Farm has also approved the same amount for the golf club.

Clyde Wind Farm is a 522 megawatt wind farm in Lanarkshire. There are 39 windfarms in the area that contribute nearly £1 million per year for communities in South Lanarkshire.

The funding will help the club to buy new machinery, including two ride-on mowers, a walk-behind mower and a trailer to transport tools and equipment, to maintain the activities and opportunities the golf course provides.

Local councillor, Robert Brown, said: “This significant funding from the REF will enable the success of the club to continue, attracting new members and visitors for the development of the whole village, encouraging a prosperous community.

“The club endeavours to improve the vitality of Leadhills and the rural villages surrounding it.

“It works with local businesses to enhance tourism, attracting more visitors and it works well with the primary school to encourage the younger residents to enjoy the game of golf.

“The award also provides sustainability by upgrading to cleaner, more versatile machines, as well as protecting and enhancing the natural environment.

“I am delighted the committee agreed to the funding from the REF and wish Leadhills Golf Club all the best for the future.”