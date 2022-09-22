Company profile: Novuna Consumer Finance

Turn your players into members with Novuna Consumer Finance.

Golf club memberships can be expensive, especially in an already challenging financial climate. To make the sport more accessible, Novuna Consumer Finance has a revolutionary finance product for clubs that want to attract new members and retain existing ones.

The flexible membership product is tailored specifically for the golf industry. Unlike many other finance providers in this market, Novuna Consumer Finance doesn’t recall funds from the golf club should a member default on their loan, eliminating concerns around cash flow and the overall admin burden for clubs in chasing member debt.

What’s more, there are no set up fees and clubs are paid within three working days for each fully completed application, whilst other providers typically pay out up to a month after the application has been processed.

Novuna Consumer Finance offers a range of different payment terms, so customers can choose to pay the membership fee over six, ten or 12 months. When members can’t golf in the colder winter months, taking a ten-month payment plan means customers won’t be paying when they’re not playing.

To find out more about Novuna Consumer Finance’s Golf Membership options call them today on 0333 9960 288 or enquire online at www.novuna.co.uk/consumer-finance/our-specialist-retail-sectors/golf-memberships/