Cost of membership: How clubs can help members in 2023

Energy prices are due to spike this winter and members will be further hit by the cost of living crisis in 2023, so how can clubs help to ease the cost of membership?

A smart online solution provided by GolfClubSubs, enables clubs to offer a self managed ‘pay monthly’ option. The GolfClubSubs system allows the member to avoid paying the full membership fee in the middle of winter and offset some of the cost into the summer months.

Daniel Halliday, the CEO of GolfClubSubs says: “We’ve seen strong growth across the UK since 2017. An increasing number of casual golfers who love the game can now see a more affordable path to becoming full members by using the GolfClubSubs pay monthly system. Members prefer to pay the club directly so we’ve designed a system to allow the club to collect monthly payments without the middle-man, without the paperwork and without the need to chase late payers.”

How it works:

Paperless: The member is sent an SMS text and email to sign up from home.

Smart: Each month the system checks that all payments have been completed.

Failure handling: if a payment failure happens, a polite reminder is sent to the member and the system automatically tries again.

Cloud-based: The admin team can login from anywhere

Instalments are controlled by the club administrator and can be set for any number of months

Flexible: Unlimited different ‘payment plans’ can be run at the same time.

GDPR and FCA compliant, with one click member sign up.

Works alongside your current club software so you don’t have to replace any current systems.

For a free 20 minute demo and more details email: daniel@golfclubsubs.com