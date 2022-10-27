Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa completes part of £2m upgrade

A golf resort in Oxfordshire has opened its new driving range and unveiled major course improvements.

Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa is undergoing £2 million of improvements, including the building of a UK indoor water park and family resort on a site that was part of the old golf course.

The investment has come from its operator, Great Wolf Resorts.

The renovated par 71 course features 36 newly designed tee structures, freshly remodelled bunkers and seven lake systems combined with nine fully reconstructed undulating green complexes. It also boasts a brand new, 13 bay driving range with fully interactive Toptracer technology and a purpose built, state of the art golf academy practice area.

Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer at Great Wolf Resorts, handed back the improved course to representatives of Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa alongside representatives from England Golf, the governing body for amateur golfers.

He said: “We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour and proud supporter of the communities in which our family-friendly resorts are located, and we’re delighted to start our journey here by delivering a fantastic new golf course for locals and hotel guests to enjoy. This is the first of many local initiatives planned as we work towards the grand opening of our first UK indoor water park resort.”

Paul Morgan, general manager, Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa, commented: “We are delighted to open this new driving range and present the major improvements to our members and guests. We would like to thank all of our loyal golf members and the local community for their patience during the past few years, and I have no doubt they will enjoy the challenges of an elegant new style course and practice facilities which include the latest ball tracking technology.”

The company is also building Great Wolf Lodge in Chesterton, which includes the creation of 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and approximately 600 jobs when in operation, featuring an existing but improved golf course, a brand new park, new cycle paths and a new nature trail.