Club that crowdfunded receives single £25k donation

A 19th century golf club that feared for its future due to soaring inflation, and crowdfunded for vital funding, has said it is now in a ‘far more solid financial footing’.

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club in Aberdeenshire crowdfunded in the summer, hoping to receive £5,000.

It has so far been donated more than 11 times that amount – including a donation of £25,000 from one anonymous individual.

The club, established in 1888, had been hit by rising prices in power and course supplies following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Newburgh captain Jonathan Dobson stated: “The membership is in a lot better place now.

“We raised about £57,000 from members and had an extra nameless donation of £25,000, so we’re on a much more stable monetary footing.

“The battle isn’t over but we can persevere ahead to drive memberships. We are now at a level to begin progress and thrive.”

Newburgh members have been made conscious of the plight of the club, and have been making donations and assisting with the maintenance of the course,as well as running fund-raising initiatives.

The cash raised so far has ensured the club will continue to securely operate for the rest of the year at least.

The 134-year-old club was a nine-hole course for most of its history, and converted to 18 holes in 1994.