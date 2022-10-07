Driving range closes down partly due to inflation

A driving range in Essex has announced it is to close down due to ‘skyrocketing costs’ and the issue of balls hitting neighbouring properties, and will be converted into 18 houses.

Woodham Mortimer Golf Range has received planning approval from Maldon District Council to go ahead with the scheme – even though the council’s planning officer had recommended refusal.

Supporters said the current business was unviable and inappropriate for neighbouring properties, with reports of golf balls being hit through neighbours’ windows. But officers warned a residential development at the site would be heavily reliant on cars, represent a sprawl of development into the countryside and result in the loss of a community facility and tourist attraction.

Planning agent Antony OToole told the committee officers that the viability of the business was dwindling amid “skyrocketing” costs and its current use was detrimental for neighbours.

He said: “The site is no longer fit for use. In fact, a golf ball went through a neighbour’s window this weekend.”

Councillor Mark Durham said: “This is a very old driving range and it fundamentally is just too short, so that is why balls are going over the existing fence.” He later said: “I’m afraid the times have caught up with this as a viable driving range.”