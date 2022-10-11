Golf club restaurant named ‘best in Wales’

An Indian restaurant that resides at a golf club has been named ‘Restaurant of the Year: Wales’ at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

It is the second time that The Grand Sultan, which opened at Lakeside Golf Club in 2015, has won the accolade, and it won the same title at the 2021 Asian Curry Awards.

The judging panel for the awards consisted of executive chef and multi-award winning celebrity chef Chand Rahman, former Mayor of Corby Mohammed Mujibur Rahman and senior chef lecturer Graham Taylor.

Meanwhile, the team behind a popular restaurant operating at Banbridge Golf Club in Northern Ireland has said it is taking a break due to the cost of living crisis.

Chris and Marta, who run The Clubhouse Grill, said they also wanted to put their family first.

Taking to social media, they said that ‘difficulties within the wider hospitality industry’ caused staffing issues as well as price increases that are difficult to cover. They also thanked all their customers for their continued support during their time catering in the golf club.

A message on their Facebook page read: ‘This news may be a bit shocking…

‘Unfortunately, we decided to step back from the role of caterer at Banbridge Golf Club. We are immensely grateful for the support we have received from members and regular visitors.

‘Our decision is mainly motivated by the fact that this time we put the family first, and as you know, our head chef is expecting a baby.

‘Also, the current cost of living crisis, difficulties within the wider hospitality industry regarding attracting good chefs / staff, price increases that are difficult to cover, etc, it has come to a point when we need to take a break.’

‘We will miss the people and the work as at this stage we are going on a long and well-deserved holiday.

‘Thank you for a very successful four years.’