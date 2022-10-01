Here’s three major developments from the golf industry in September 2022

The last month was a showcase of how the battle between the threat of inflation and the opportunity of increased participation is playing out in the golf industry.

Partnerships work

Golf clubs forming partnerships with other sports’ clubs is nothing new but Dundonald Links‘ might have signed a deal with the biggest one to date: Glasgow Rangers.

The partnership will see Rangers’ former players coming to the golf course for the ‘Rangers Annual Golf Day’ this month while the golf club will have branding at Rangers’ home stadium, Ibrox, during match days.

Inflation is impacting the entire golf industry…

September revealed the clearest sign yet that inflation could be as big a threat to the golf industry as many feared the pandemic would be in 2020.

Broome Manor Golf Complex in Swindon was one club to reveal that its energy bills have increased to an unsustainable level – from £25,000 to £164,000 per year.

The club has considered closing its clubhouse for winter to combat these soaring costs.

At the end of September the PGA EuroPro Tour announced its closure – with its final tournament to take place, after 20 years, this month at Lough Erne.

“The economic landscape of increasing costs and the changing habits of the worldwide audience means it has become clear that unfortunately there is no longer the support nor demand in the market to operate the PGA EuroPro Tour,” said its CEO, Daniel Godding.

… But there’s still more cause to be optimistic

At least two golf clubs that closed down in the last three years have announced their intention to reopen.

Magnolia Park Hotel and Golf Club in Buckinghamshire shut in July 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic. Now, its owners want to demolish the site and build a new hotel and golf club in its place.

Also driven by the boom in participation in the last two years, Eastwood Golf Club, which closed in May 2019 following dwindling membership figures, has lodged plans to reopen as a 12-hole layout.