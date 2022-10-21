Saltex preview: Origin Amenity Solutions

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) will be returning to SALTEX, demonstrating how the knowledge, innovation and wealth of products from across its four brands – Headland Amenity, Rigby Taylor, Symbio and Turfkeeper – has established it as a leading force in amenity and grounds management. Members of the technical team will be available on stand G060 to discuss how, working in partnership, OAS can offer a solutions-led turf management approach to meet the objectives of both grounds managers and greenkeepers alike.

As autumn conditions prevail, so does the risk of turf disease, meaning that Headland’s pioneering 20-20-30 enhanced plant health tank-mix is back under the spotlight. Independently tested at the STRI and at the OAS Turf Technology Centre, the combination of Liquid Turf Hardener, Turfite® Elite and Seamac® Proturf Fe has proven to minimise disease occurrence by boosting turf health and the strength of the plant’s natural defences. Refinements and improvements to the programme saw the recent addition of Mantle® for enhanced efficacy.

From fertilisers to seeds and Euroflor wildflowers, the Rigby Taylor team will again be looking at solutions for the colder months with a focus on tetraploid seed mixtures – delivering enhanced root growth and germination in temperatures as low as four degrees Celsius. R140 tetraploid and diploid blend delivers a robust, hard-wearing and stress tolerant sward suited to a range of sports turf applications. Complementing this, Rigby Taylor will also be demonstrating their line marking portfolio, the latest addition to which is the Tiny Pro X robotic line marker from the leading GPS Tiny Mobile Robots range.

An innovative biological thatch degrader from Symbio will be another stand highlight. DegrAID contains beneficial bacteria and fungi that can break down lignin and cellulose in thatch, converting it to humus and making other nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium available for plant uptake. Alongside DegrAID will be the popular range of Symbio Compost Teas.

Completing the line-up, a live demonstration of the newest feature on the digital Turfkeeper platform can also be viewed on stand G060. The Beacon application offers push-notifications direct to a mobile device, helping the operator to keep up to date with their team and the task list while away from the desk.

All of the brand’s products and services are backed by industry-leading support and research, taking place at the £1m OAS Turf Science and Research Centre. More information about past and present trials can be discovered by attending seminars hosted by research and development director Geoff Fenn and Angus Finlayson, OAS turf trials research manager, across the two days.