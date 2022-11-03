Another burnt out car found on a Dundee golf course

Three golf courses in Dundee have now found the wreckage of a burnt out car on their courses since early 2021.

According to a Facebook post, a charred motor has been found on the sixth hole at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.

Local reports state that fire crews were called to the blaze just before 4am.

It is thought the vehicle, believed to be a Jeep, could have been stolen. Pictures show the motor, which was near trees, completely burnt out and on its roof.

The windows of the car have been shattered by the flames, and the grass around the motor appears to have been scorched.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a car on fire at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club in Dundee around 3.50am on October 26. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.40am on October 26 to reports of a vehicle on fire at a golf course on Old Quarry Road, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Last year a car was found discarded in a bunker on the third hole at Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee, and the burnt-out wreck of a vehicle was left next to Caird Park also in Dundee after the car had been driven over it.

Caird Park, incidentally, has just reopened after experiencing more vandalism.

There have been similar incidents occurring outside of Dundee – last year the charred wreck of a car was left next to the first tee at Vale of Llangollen Golf Club in Denbighshire, Wales, for example.