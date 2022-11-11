Decision on Broome Manor delayed again

A local authority’s decision on whether a golf club in Swindon can embark on a major upgrade, including the building of eight football pitches, has been delayed again.

Broome Manor Golf Complex wants to build a range of improvements including a three-storey driving range, eight football pitches, more car parking and an adventure golf course, and will lose three holes on its existing nine-hole course to make it happen.

Its owner, Twigmarket, says it needs to diversify its offering to the public to thrive.

Its planning application to Swindon Borough Council says: “The proposals will significantly improve the facilities offered by the golf course, diversifying the revenue streams and cross-subsidising the golf business, which is in structural decline across the UK, and helping to make it a sustainable leisure and sporting hub for the area.”

The matter was due to have been decided by the council’s planning committee in October, but was removed from the agenda at the last minute. It was then set to be decided this week, but has again been delayed.

According to reports, the latest delay has been because Sport England has put in a ‘holding objection’ to the scheme while it seeks more information.

“We have concerns regarding the impact that the proposed development may have locally including displacement at projects which The Football Foundation is currently developing with partners, especially given that the facilities do support wider, alternative formats of the game in addition to the traditional affiliated football,” the quango wrote.

It has therefore asked for a range of further information including the size of the pitches and the surface to be used, the target market for usage, cost and also the impact on golfers, especially those with disabilities and other users of the shorter course, and how they are to be accommodated if the plans are given consent.

In response, Twigmarket has said: “Our business is modelled on the Powerleague operations who run small side leagues affiliated to the FA. While we are not affiliated to the FA we intend to run at Broome Manor a very busy small-sided leagues operation in addition to the casual and block bookings – coaching, kids’ camps, kids’ party business. We have identified Swindon as an ideal town being a proud football town but with no modern dedicated commercial five-a-side centres ever having been built.”