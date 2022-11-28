Former PGA CEO Sandy Jones passes away

One of the giants of UK golf administration of the last 30 years, Sandy Jones, has sadly passed away.

Sandy was chief executive of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) for more than 25 years from 1991 to 2017, and was named the third most powerful person in golf in the UK in 2012 by this magazine.

“The PGA is sad to report that its former chief executive and a hugely popular figure in golf, Sandy Jones, has passed away,” says the organisation in a statement.

“Sandy’s association with The PGA began in 1980 when he was appointed a regional secretary for Scotland. Eleven years later he became the association’s chief executive, a role he held for 25 years.

“He was also a president of the Golf Foundation and a chairman of The Ryder Cup Trust. The PGA is the founding partner of the Ryder Cup and, as a board member, he played a pivotal role in developing it into one of the largest sporting events in the world, introducing a charitable arm enabling revenues from the Ryder Cup to develop the game.

“In 2009 Jones was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Birmingham for outstanding services to sport and golf.”

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of The PGA, said: “This is a very sad day for the association. Sandy led The PGA for more than 25 years, instigating significant change and improvement to the way the association was run. Through his work with the Ryder Cup, the PGA World Alliance and the PGAs of Europe, he was a significant figure in world golf as well in Great Britain and Ireland. He was respected and admired by many and the association owes him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Tributes have been pouring in from the world of golf throughout the day.